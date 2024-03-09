Aragon (ANT) One Day Volume Tops $13.04 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $9.90 or 0.00014485 BTC on exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $427.23 million and $13.04 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aragon has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,179,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

