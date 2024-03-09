180,000 Shares in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 180,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,901,000 after buying an additional 426,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,441,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,055,000 after purchasing an additional 729,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,696,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE XHR traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. 690,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.46. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

