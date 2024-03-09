137,791 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 137,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KVUE. FMR LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Kenvue by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after buying an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 615.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Kenvue by 4,473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 18,801,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,527,000 after buying an additional 18,390,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $20.02. 11,932,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,258,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.