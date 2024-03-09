Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 116,028 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.2 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $372.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.65. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $403.00.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total transaction of $77,086.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at $570,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total transaction of $77,086.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at $570,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,752 shares of company stock worth $85,804,539 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

