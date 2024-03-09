Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New $3.37 Million Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,721,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $17.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,512.50. 378,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,402. The stock has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,666.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,489.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

