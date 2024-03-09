Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,690 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Crown were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836,470 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,774,000 after buying an additional 2,020,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth $123,506,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Crown by 55.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Crown by 41.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,213,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,886,000 after acquiring an additional 654,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Up 0.2 %

CCK traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.98. The stock had a trading volume of 894,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,576. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.23.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

