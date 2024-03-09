First Foundation Advisors Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,752 shares of company stock worth $85,804,539. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.85. 1,737,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

