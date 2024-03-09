Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.11. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

