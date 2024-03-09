McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in Valero Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

VLO stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,109. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day moving average of $132.93. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.