W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 539,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,468,000 after purchasing an additional 102,592 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.57. 1,280,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $80.78. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

