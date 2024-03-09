Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.85.

NYSE ACN traded down $8.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $378.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,377. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $237.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.05 and its 200-day moving average is $336.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

