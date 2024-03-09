1,900 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications
In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,039. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %
VZ opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.
Verizon Communications Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.
Verizon Communications Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
