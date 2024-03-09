First Foundation Advisors Raises Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137,812 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CI traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.79. 1,485,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,502. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $347.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CI shares. Barclays started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.87.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at $116,203,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

