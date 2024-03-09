First Foundation Advisors Buys 2,993 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Sempra were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 780.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sempra by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Sempra by 77.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Sempra Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,744,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average of $71.66. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $79.51.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.69%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

