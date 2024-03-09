Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,947 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Shell were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,381. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.