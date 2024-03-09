The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $45.40 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of L3Harris Technologies worth $45,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $214.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

