900 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Bought by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $171.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

