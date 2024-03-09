Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 10,000 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,943,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,712,044.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 32,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $220,350.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 155,829 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,081,453.26.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 93,800 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $646,282.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 60,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $389,400.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,610.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,025.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 9,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $61,275.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 65,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $410,150.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 28,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $186,837.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,400 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,248.00.

Tile Shop stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.67 million, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 34,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its position in Tile Shop by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 620,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

