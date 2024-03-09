Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 10,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2024

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,943,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,712,044.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 32,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $220,350.00.
  • On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 155,829 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,081,453.26.
  • On Tuesday, February 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 93,800 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $646,282.00.
  • On Thursday, February 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 60,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $389,400.00.
  • On Thursday, February 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,610.00.
  • On Monday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,025.00.
  • On Friday, February 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 9,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $61,275.00.
  • On Friday, February 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 65,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $410,150.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 28,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $186,837.00.
  • On Monday, January 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,400 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,248.00.

Tile Shop Stock Up 1.0 %

Tile Shop stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.67 million, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 34,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its position in Tile Shop by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 620,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tile Shop

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.