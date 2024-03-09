Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 141,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.70. 1,186,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,750. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $267.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.84.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 73.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.50.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,047 shares of company stock worth $9,774,643 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

