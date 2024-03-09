Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.16. 6,517,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,701. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.67. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.