Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $1.41 Million in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,778 shares of company stock worth $24,786,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

FICO traded down $34.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,300.45. The stock had a trading volume of 135,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,247.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,067.96. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $650.00 and a 52 week high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

