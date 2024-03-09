Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $1.36 Million Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Shares of ALEX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,945. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.50%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

