Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 16,177 Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,177 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,362,201 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,404,000 after buying an additional 112,092 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,194,474 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $57,034,000 after buying an additional 344,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,687 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $20,472,000 after buying an additional 55,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,886.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 212,801 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 202,086 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Peabody Energy

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $40,862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,458,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $40,862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,458,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $120,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,831.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,031,509 shares of company stock valued at $71,999,589 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BTU

Peabody Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BTU stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.16. 2,863,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,265. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.