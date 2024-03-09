Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 1,641 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Yum China by 4.9% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,588 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1,325.8% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.7% during the third quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 207,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 24.5% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,743,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,127,000 after acquiring an additional 343,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 912,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after acquiring an additional 198,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,921. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

