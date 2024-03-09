JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 825.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JOYY were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JOYY in the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 16.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 15.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 67.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Price Performance

Shares of YY stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $43.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on YY

About JOYY

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.