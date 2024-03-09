Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 105.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,628,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,722,000 after buying an additional 6,487,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $11,302,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 438.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,204,000 after buying an additional 1,622,170 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,832.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 1,408,138 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,148,000 after buying an additional 1,250,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BDN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:BDN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,115. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $773.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.26. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.17%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

