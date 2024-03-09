MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MINISO Group were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MINISO Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in MINISO Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in MINISO Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MNSO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,130. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

