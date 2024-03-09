Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PDD were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 294.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PDD during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in PDD by 22.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock traded down $6.80 on Friday, reaching $110.34. 15,225,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.53. The firm has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.67. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $152.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

Read Our Latest Report on PDD

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.