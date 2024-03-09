Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys New Position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Qifu Technology by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 28,733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Qifu Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Qifu Technology by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qifu Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after buying an additional 299,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. 1,069,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,105. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Nomura started coverage on Qifu Technology in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

