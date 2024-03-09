Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.90.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $73,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RGA traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.22. 320,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,699. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $184.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

