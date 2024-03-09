Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 15,000 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $174,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 47,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,890,000 after purchasing an additional 299,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 945,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 30,349 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.57. 3,296,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,836. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.79. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

