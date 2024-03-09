Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 27,000 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $46.17. 1,371,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,904. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.94. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 105.42%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

