First Foundation Advisors Purchases 2,460 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 56.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,285,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GE traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.96. 16,953,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,067,814. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day moving average of $123.94. General Electric has a twelve month low of $86.45 and a twelve month high of $175.81. The company has a market capitalization of $182.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

