American Trust Sells 184 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

American Trust cut its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Trading Down 6.9 %

MDB opened at $383.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of -154.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $422.92 and a 200-day moving average of $391.58. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total value of $930,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,166,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,986,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.75.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

