Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TGT opened at $169.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.