The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,756,746,000 after purchasing an additional 211,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,131,647,000 after acquiring an additional 95,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,334,000 after acquiring an additional 321,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,176. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $347.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.36.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SHW shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,699 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

