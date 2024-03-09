Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $17.66 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $17,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMP stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $412.01. 371,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,879. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $419.24. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,196.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,642 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,574 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

