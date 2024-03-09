Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 16,212 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $18,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,923,199,000 after buying an additional 2,163,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,365,793,000 after buying an additional 473,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after buying an additional 4,365,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $738,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $544,942,000 after purchasing an additional 231,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $76.77. 5,061,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,093. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

