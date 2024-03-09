Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $395,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $178.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.03 and a 200-day moving average of $165.48. The company has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $180.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

