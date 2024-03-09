Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 31,079 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,079 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 375.1% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 110,456 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Copart by 96.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after buying an additional 296,392 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth $308,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 70,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPRT

Copart Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $54.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $55.83.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.