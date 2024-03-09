Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,055 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Centene were worth $19,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Down 1.9 %

CNC stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.14. 3,661,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.69. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CNC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

