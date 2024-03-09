Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

XSLV stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,196. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $453.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

