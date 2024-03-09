Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SPHQ traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average is $53.17. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $60.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.