Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 53,288 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 440.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,288 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 3.9% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 4.6% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 2.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Stock Down 0.3 %

FJUL stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

