Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 104.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,202. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $64.74 and a one year high of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

