Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 103.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,595,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RYU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.16. 20,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,303. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $99.69 and a 1-year high of $127.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

