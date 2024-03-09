Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 2,123 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.37% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVOV. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 382.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 59.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.80. 26,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,042. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.70. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $88.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.