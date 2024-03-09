Andrew P. Slentz Sells 1,062 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES opened at $144.88 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hess

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.