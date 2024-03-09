Energi Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $17.09 million and $268,547.05 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00063215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00022123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00020155 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009145 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 74,548,348 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

