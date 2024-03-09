Harbour Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,373,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,755 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $92.93. 3,427,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,313. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average is $90.89.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

